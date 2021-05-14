Driver shortage and gas prices affecting ride share drivers and riders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Higher gas prices across the Birmingham area mean ride share drivers for Uber and Lyft aren’t taking home as much profit.
John Hahn, an Uber and Lyft driver, says that’s not the only challenge they’re facing right now.
There’s also a shortage of drivers nationwide and that means riders may have to wait longer for their ride to get there. Hahn says another challenge drivers are dealing with now is the confusion for some riders about whether they need to wear a mask in the car.
“A lot of people think since the mask mandate is over, they think they, can just not wear their mask in the car, which is not true,” Hahn said. “You still have to wear your mask in the Uber still. That is still required.”
Considering the longer wait times Hahn is asking all riders to be a little patient and he says Lyft is currently looking to hire drivers, promising $1,400 guaranteed for new drivers. He says rideshare driving is a great summer job for students and others with cars.
If interested in driving you can click the link for more information Lyft.
