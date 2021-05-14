Director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum Retires after more than 30 years

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum in Tuscaloosa is calling it a career after more than 30 years on the job.
Ken Gaddy said it was just time to leave the position after so many years.
Initially, Gaddy says he was asked to be on the committee to hire an assistant director when the museum opened back in 1988.
Then he decided to apply for the position himself.
The person originally chosen to be the director resigned while Gaddy’s two-week notice at his previous job was still in effect and Gaddy became the acting director as soon as he walked through the door.
Gaddy said he’ll miss interacting with Alabama fans and former players who came to the Bryant Museum over the years.
He called Coach Bryant’s Congressional Medal of Freedom his favorite exhibit at the museum.
Gaddy is proud how he helped update the museum recently with interactive video boards that allow visitors to bring up pictures and information of every player who played under coach Paul Bear Bryant.
He felt his legacy was in making former players and fans welcome at the Bryant Museum, all to learn about the history of Alabama football.
“I think my job is telling the history of Alabama football from day one and then through Coach Saban. And treating all the players equally and not just the All-Americans. But the third stringers and those people. They had important roles to play too. So I wanted to make everyone feel welcome here and everybody had a chance to visit and many more,” Gaddy said.
Gaddy is excited to learn what it feels like to tailgate before an Alabama football game.
It’s unclear how long the search will take to find Ken Gaddy’s permanent replacement.
