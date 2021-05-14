Can’t find chicken wings at the store? Here’s why

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be having trouble finding chicken wings at the grocery store right now, but we’re finding out it doesn’t mean there’s a chicken shortage in Alabama.
Right now in our state, the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association said there’s actually a labor shortage and poultry farmers are experiencing higher demand for poultry products.
They told us there’s an abundant supply of chicken here and they’re processing at full capacity, which is 22 million chickens raised for meat per week.
“We are seeing a higher demand, especially with the chicken sandwich wars that are going on with lots of different fast-food restaurants, as well as with the chicken wings,” said Caleb Hicks with Alabama Poultry and Egg Association. “Seasonally around the Super Bowl, there’s a higher demand for chicken wings. And right now, we’re experiencing something similar to that. Even though we don’t have a sporting event, there’s just a higher demand for that particular product.”
Hicks said our poultry farmers have not slowed down production.
He said the best thing you can do right now is be patient, as it takes some time for the supply chain to shift with the demand.
