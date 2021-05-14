Birmingham heroes organize 104th birthday parade for Dr. Parker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy 104th birthday, Dr. Parker!
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews organized a special birthday parade May 12 for a special Birmingham woman who turned 104.
BFRS Engine 21, along with Engines 15 and 7 have frequently visited Dr. Ora Mae Parker to give assistance. The firefighters said Dr. Parker was such a delight to be around, they sometimes came to visit Dr. Parker just to talk.
When Captain Dean, the station captain of Fire Station 21, found out she was turning 104 he and his crew members decided to organize a birthday parade and give her two dozen roses along with a custom made station 21 blanket.
City Council Member Crystal Smitherman even presented Dr. Parker with a proclamation from the City of Birmingham for her outstanding service to the community.
Thank you BFRS heroes!
