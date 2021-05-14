Birmingham City Council weighing future of mask order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Councilors are expected to discuss the future of the city’s mask ordinance at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, in light of the new recommendations by the CDC.
On Thursday, May 13, the CDC issued new recommendations that masks and social distancing are no longer necessary for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There are some caveats, in that the CDC still recommends masks in medical facilities, when flying, or on public transit.
Birmingham’s mask order is set to end May 24th. Councilor Williams anticipates an item on the agenda about the future of masks in the city and says he would not vote for an extension and hopes the council agrees to end the order before the end of the month.
“I hope that with the guidance of our national health experts at the CDC, my colleagues will listen and say that the importance here is educating the public to get the vaccine and not mandating our small businesses to enforce a government mandate,” said Hunter Williams, City Council.
Councilor Darrell O’Quinn confirmed to WBRC that he would also support ending the mandate a week early. City Council President William Parker confirmed to WBRC that councilors are reviewing the updated guidance.
WBRC also reached out to the mayor’s office and was told the Mayor Randall Woodfin has no plans to ask the council to extend the ordinance.
