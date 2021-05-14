Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. As a candidate, President Joe Biden promised to protect those often described as “dreamers,” brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and their families by reinstating an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation. Biden is scheduled to meet Friday with six immigrants who benefited from the program. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)