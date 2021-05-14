Alabama could see NASA’s rocket launch Saturday evening

The Suborbital Rocket Launch was originally set to happen last Friday on May 8th from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Combination of cloud cover and windy conditions postponed the launch. The launch can only happen if the sky is clear, and winds remain light between the Mid-Atlantic coast and Bermuda. If one of these conditions are not met, the launch will be postponed to another day. Normally they have a one hour window set for the launch. It’s possible that the launch could occur at any time between 7:10 PM and 8:10 PM CT.