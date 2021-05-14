Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure opening this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure will be opening their doors for the first time this season.
Both sides of the park are still recommending masks, but they are not required.
Marketing Manager Alex Ramsey said it helps that they are outdoors, that adds an extra layer of safety for those choosing not to wear a mask.
He said those heading to the water park side don’t need to be concerned, the CDC says chlorine kills Covid-19.
But, he said the park is still implementing some safety measures. The chairs will remain distanced and sanitizing stations will stay up.
There are no capacity limits at the park, but Ramsey said there’s enough space for distancing for those families that are easing back in to large crowds.
“Even people that are still nervous about traveling,” he said. “The people that missed out on getting to do fun things last year, we are right in there back yard, so they can definitely have those this year.”
The park opens up tomorrow at 10.
Ramsey suggests buying your tickets online. He said everyone pays kids price when they order tickets online.
