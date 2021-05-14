AL Regional Medical Services offering incentives to Hispanic community to get COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Regional Medical Services are hoping free soccer tickets for Saturday’s Birmingham Legion match will get more of the Hispanic community to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
ARMS is giving away 200 tickets at the Mi Pueblo on Greensprings Highway on Friday, May 13 from 9am-noon and then again from 4pm-7pm. To get one, you’ll need to register to get a vaccine Friday for the ARMS vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Organizers say its critical more people get a shot and they hope giving away free soccer tickets will help with that effort.
“It is our intention to be intentional and as aggressive as possible to make sure that all individuals are taking advantage of this opportunity, “Chris Mosley, with ARMS said.
ARMS vaccine location is Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 980 Huffman Road in Birmingham.
The Birmingham Legion soccer match is Saturday at 3:30 at Legion Field.
You can register for this vaccine clinic at ARMS.TIMETAP.COM or by calling the Lacasita office at 205-987-4771.
NOTICIAS DE PRIMERA HORA DE ARMS - Cualquiera que se registre con Alabama Regional Medical Services el Viernes 14 de Mayo en la tienda Mi Pueblo para la Vacuna del Covid de la comunidad hispana que se ofrecera el Sabado 22 de Mayo recibira un boleto de futbol entre Birmingham Legion y Memphis 901 FC. El juego de futbol se llevara acabo el Sabado 15 de Mayo, empezando a las 3:30 pm en Legion Field.
