12-15 year olds react to getting the Pfizer vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today 12-to-15 year old’s can get the Pfizer vaccine. A number of parents turned up with their children at the Hoover Met for those shots. For these parents it was a sense of relief. The kids say they were a little nervous but they realized this was their best chance to get their lives back to normal since the spread of the pandemic.
“I was nervous but once I got it, it wasn’t bad at all. Actually it was really good,” 14-year-old Kayla Smith said.
Others agreed.
“We got our COVID injection and we were a little hesitant at first but we figured, better safe than sorry,” 14-year-old Aleena Ahmed said.
For many parents they were just glad to see their children get the shots.
“Oh my gosh it was such a relief. Not worrying about them catching the virus at school or not being able to go a vacation,” Lauren Owens-Jauret, a parent said.
Still some parents understand why other parents may be hesitant on allowing their children to get the vaccine. “I understand completely because it’s your kids and you want them to be safe and it’s new. I get it. At the same time we know what the risks are with COVID,” Ashley Specht, another parent said.
These kids and their parents would urge others to get the vaccine.
“I feel so much safer. Like I can go around, not having to worry and I encourage other people [to get it],” 13-year-old Brook Schepker said.
For many it’s just a chance to be with friends again.
“I get to hang out with my friends and feel safe and comfortable. Not having to worry they are sick and may spread it to other people,” Jack Owens, age 13 said.
Parents or guardians are required to sign a consent form.
