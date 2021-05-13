76-year-old Alabaster man arrested in child porn investigation

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Alabaster man is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Disseminating Child Pornography following an investigation.
Alabaster Police officers said they arrested Bobby Joe Seales, 76, following an investigation which began after a cyber tip was reported for inappropriate online activity.
Seales was booked and released on $40,000 bond.
Alabama State Code 13A-12-192, Possession of Child Pornography, is a class C felony and holds a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment.
Alabama State Code 13A-12-191, Disseminating Child Pornography, is a class B felony and holds a penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.
“We have entities in place that monitor for predatorial behavior online and report them to the proper authorities,” stated Detective Randy Ray.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the Alabaster Criminal Investigations Division at (205) 664-6850 or (205) 663-7401.
