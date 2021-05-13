Woman hit in face with 10-pound ‘log of prepackaged meat’ during fight at Walmart, South Euclid police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for her role in a fight at the South Euclid Walmart.
According to police, officers responded to the Walmart for reports of a fight between two women in the store’s potato chip aisle.
It was learned by police that one woman had a protection order filed against the alleged attacker stemming from a prior incident from where the two resided at a University Heights duplex.
“It is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women,” South Euclid police wrote on Facebook.
The woman who filed the protection order was confronted by the other. She allegedly threaten to assault her and her 7-year-old daughter, according to investigators.
Police said the suspect attempted to spit on the other woman and then hit her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charge with assault and violating a protection order. It was also later discovered that she had multiple warrants out for her arrest. Her 5-year-old child was turned over to another family member
