What? Alabama doesn’t make top BBQ list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re not even sure how this is possible, but Birmingham has been left off a top cities list for best BBQ in the country. Alabama has been left off the list for that matter. What?
According to an analysis of TripAdvisor restaurant reviews by chefspencil.com the top three cities are New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Charlotte.
ChefsPencil.com analyzed restaurant reviews on TripAdvisor. The site looked at barbecue joints in the country’s top 75 largest cities and ranked them based on their average rating.
What do you think?
