‘We understand the frustration’: Ala. Secretary of Labor responds to unemployment claims backlog

Asked what he would say to workers like LaKrystal who are out there filing for benefits they have earned, and simply can’t get through? “We certainly understand the frustration with some claimants trying to get into our system and talk to a person,” Secretary Washington says. “This is an issue where just sheer demand---the number of people who are on unemployment trying to figure out the technical issues and how we resolve these issues. So I would suggest they continue to call to see if they can be 1 of the 600 that we file the claims for. I can see the frustration. But again, any claims that have been filed before the 19th, that’s the cutoff for the federal benefits, we will honor those claims.”