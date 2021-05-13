UAB will close COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hoover Met

By Alan Collins | May 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 12:56 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger announced Thursday that the UAB COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Hoover Met will close. The last day will be May 18, 2021.

Nafziger said the UAB vaccine clinics cost about $1.4 million a month to run, and there aren’t enough people coming out to get shots.

Right now the UAB clinics are open with no appointments needed. They will also now administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15.

