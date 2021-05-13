Tuscaloosa expands summer jobs program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Tuscaloosa-area students now have a chance to find jobs over the summer thanks to the city of Tuscaloosa.
The Tuscaloosa City Council learned earlier this month that more money was being put into the program.
“We actually received the allocation from the state department of Alabama for our summer jobs program. In addition to the $100,000 allocated, we got $33,600,” LaPerry Howell, Director of Federal Programs for the city of Tuscaloosa told city councilors earlier this month.
The summer jobs program is part of the Hope Initiative.
Since 2009, the city has provided youth education training and employment opportunities with a preference towards kids ages 15-years-old to 21-years-old who live in any one of the seven identified HOPE Initiative Zones.
The program also includes an interview process before being selected for the program and assigned to work.
Students registered for the summer jobs program includes four hours of education and four hours of work.
That additional money from the state will allow more teenagers a chance to work somewhere this summer.
“That hopefully will allow about 25 more slots to open up for our kids,” Howell added.
Request for qualifications are going out for local agencies who could administer the program for the city.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.