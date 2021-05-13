Tuscaloosa County mother upset by pace of court case regarding her son’s death

“We focus mightily on public safety and we are sad for Ms. Jones and her terrible loss. That’s why we had more than 20 meetings or discussions with Ms. Jones about the case and its progress. Understanding any victim’s upset, pain and need for vindication, we strive for speedy effective and just resolutions of cases. We cleared the grand jury backlog and are working constantly to decrease the pending case numbers. Our lawyers are working hard, with average felony caseloads in excess of 500 each, and they are attacking the 4000-plus felony and misdemeanor cases currently pending in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court. I’m very proud of our lawyers who are doing this and other hard work and the staff who so capably support them.”