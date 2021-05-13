Tarrant man charged in child enticement investigation by Homewood PD

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old Tarrant man faces two charges in a child enticement investigation by Homewood Police and their new special investigations unit.
Homewood officers said Gabriel Jesus Mendez-Frances was arrested on May 11, 2021 and charged with Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act and Child Solicitation by Computer - Electronic Solicitation of a Child.
He has bonded out.
Investigators said the arrest is part of a new initiative that the Homewood PD special investigations unit started about a month ago. Their recent focus on human trafficking and the subsequent follow up investigations led them to child enticement investigations.
Homewood is partnering with the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators said, “at no time was a child put at risk during this investigation.”
