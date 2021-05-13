17-year-old from Pleasant Grove shot and killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a teenager.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 17-year-old James Williams of Pleasant Grove.
West Precinct officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2737 Jefferson Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived on the scene they found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at UAB Hospital.
A preliminary investigation indicates Williams was at the location to visit a friend. While waiting in the courtyard a suspect fired shots from a vehicle, according to police.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information about this case, please call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
