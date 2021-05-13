Law enforcement across Ala. gathers to honor 11 fallen officers

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey traveled to Anniston Wednesday to take part in National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.
Law enforcement from all across the state gathered to honor 11 officers who lost their lives while serving and protecting their communities. Their names were added to the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Wall at Centennial Park during the 5th Annual Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.
“Here are some heroes right here,” says Dr. C.O. Grinstead. “You want to pattern your life after somebody, find one of these folks out here.”
Chief Bill Partridge of the Oxford Police Department says he reflects on the names listed on the memorial walls.
“I often think, not only on this law enforcement memorial wall,” says Chief Partridge. “But our fire department, our Vietnam, our World War I & World War II memorials, what could these people have accomplished? Had they not paid the ultimate sacrifice for our counties, our cities, & our country.”
Lee Masters’ grandfather was shot in the line in 1937 and died from his injuries four days later. He says the ceremony is closure for his family.
“The fact that my grandfather was a hero and he’ll always be remembered here in the state as well as Jefferson County,” says Masters. This was a promise to my mother as she was dying of lung cancer. That I would do this for her and all of her brothers and sisters.”
Masters says he’s working to have his grandfathers name added to the Fallen Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. Ivey says it was important to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. She says she always support and honor law enforcement.
“So these men and women are to be commended, because without their duty and without their protection, our society would be in chaos, so we owe them a great debt of gratitude,” says Ivey.
