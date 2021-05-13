Hoover baseball baby brings winning season

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Back in February, Adam Moseley knew opening day was going to be a big day, but he never imagined just how important that day would be.
“Nothing normal was going through my mind, I was like, I got to get out of here,” the Hoover baseball coach said.
Hoover was in the midst of the season opener against Cullman on February 19th when Coach Moseley’s wife, Kyra, who was at home, started to go into labor. As Moseley coached in the game, Kyra kept calling his phone.
“After about the tenth call, I said you know what, I think I’ll text and say hey, I’m ok, but I’m headed to the hospital,” Kyra Moseley said.
“We knew our son was going to be born during the season,” Coach Moseley said. “We made a bet and I said he’s going to come on opening day and dummy me forgot to bring my phone into the dugout because I didn’t think it would actually happen,” Moseley said.
Coach Moseley didn’t answer his phone and neither did any of the assistant coaches.
Finally, during the fifth inning, a friend sitting in the stands told Moseley his wife was in labor and he immediately went to the hospital.
“Your head goes straight to how she’s doing, how’s the baby, and making sure she’s okay, I may have broken a few speed laws that day,” Moseley said.
Early the next morning on February 20th, Rhett Moseley was born. A little boy that’s forever changed the Hoover baseball team.
“Everyone wants to be a good role model for baby Rhett, we’re trying to get him to look up to us and try to be a big brother since he has three sisters,” said Hoover left fielder Sean Agsalud.
The team believes Rhett’s arrival on opening day has brought them luck this season. After overcoming a lot adversity this year, the Bucs are just two games away from playing for a state title.
“He’s motivation for us and I know every game he’s pulling for us,” Agsalud said.
“We weren’t supposed to be here, but we are now,” added Moseley.
Hoover hosts Florence in the 7A semifinals Thursday.
