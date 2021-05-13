Gas stations wait for gas, hopeful outlook now that Colonial Pipeline restored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Colonial Pipeline’s announcement of restored operations is welcomed news to some gas station owners who are out of gas.
Wednesday afternoon would have been the perfect time to get gas at the Marathon off Riverwoods Court in Helena., o line and you can pick any pump. The problem was, there’s none to get. Signs were taped to each pump alerting customers of the gas outage and it’s been that way for the last 24 hours.
“It’s really impacting the business and we keep calling the company who delivers gas and they said every other customer is out of gas that it’s sometime that we get the next delivery,” said Akbar Jiwani, Manager at the Marathon.
Akbar Jiwani showed me his text thread between the supplier, urgent, but understanding.
“I told him we’d be running out of gas tomorrow night - please try the best you can,” he read out to me. That was from Tuesday.
He hopes the delivery is shipped Thursday because he’s lost a couple thousand dollars in business since Tuesday’s outage. The announcement that Colonial Pipeline is fully restored makes the shipment hopefully more likely.
The company announced late Wednesday it had fully restored operations, but cautioned it will take several days for the product deliver supply chain to return to normal operations.
Jiwani says he doesn’t plan to limit customer buying when gas returns, but watched some customers make several trips to pumps. As things move towards normal operations he still hopes people will look out for their neighbor.
“If everyone just gets what they need we would be in a much better position,” said Jiwani.
