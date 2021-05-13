First Alert for decreasing clouds and low humidity Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are looking at a nice stretch of quiet weather for the next several days thanks to a cold front that has moved through our area. All the unsettled weather is well to our south along the Gulf Coast and into Florida. We are seeing some cloud cover this morning on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite. Radar is quiet and we are not expecting it to be active today. One thing you might notice this morning is the chill in the air. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 50s with some pockets of upper 40s in areas like Hamilton, Haleyville, Cullman, Gadsden, and Centre. Temperatures are nearly 5-15 degrees cooler now compared to yesterday morning. Probably not a bad idea to grab a jacket to stay warm if you have to be outside before 11 a.m. Latest models are showing us dry for today. Plan for clouds to slowly decrease throughout the morning and afternoon hours. We’ll call it a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for northerly winds this afternoon at 5-10 mph. It should be a gorgeous day with low humidity.
First Alert for Chilly Temperatures Tonight: With cloud cover decreasing and dry air in place, tomorrow morning will likely end up being our coldest morning for the next several days! Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s for most spots. It would not surprise me if a few areas in north Alabama drop into the mid 40s. No frost concerns tomorrow, but it will feel chilly.
Plenty of Sunshine Friday: Friday is looking absolutely beautiful! We’ll start and end the day with a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will also remain low. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with north winds at 5-10 mph. It will be a great opportunity to do a little yard work or to visit Springville for Homestead Hollow from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. You’ll need a jacket in the morning hours, but you won’t need it by the afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: The big story this weekend is the quiet weather and warmer temperatures. Morning temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer with lows in the 50s. Saturday is shaping up to be like Friday with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll end up a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will begin to increase across the area, but we should remain dry. If you plan on heading out to the lake or go for a hike this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic!
Beach Forecast: If you plan on visiting the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a little breezy with easterly winds at 10-15 mph. Don’t forget to grab the sunscreen. Rip current threat remains low.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing chance to see showers and storms next week. Most of Monday is looking dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an evening shower or storm mainly in west Alabama. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 80s. Humidity levels are likely to go up early next week as southerly flow increases the moisture levels across the state. The weather will become stormy across the Central United States, but we will be on the outer edge of the stormy weather for the first half of next week. With high pressure in place across the east coast, it will likely be a struggle for this front to advance east. With that said, chances for rain will be possible for all next week. We’ve introduced rain chances around 30-40% for next Tuesday - Thursday. Highs look to stay in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Plan for the chance to see afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms. I don’t see anything organized as of now, and the timing and coverage of these storm chances remain questionable at this time. I do think our rain chances ramp up by the end of next week. We will be able to fine tune this forecast by this weekend. Still too far out in time to pinpoint exact information. Enjoy the dry weather this weekend because next weekend may be wet. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.