First Alert for decreasing clouds and low humidity Thursday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the increasing chance to see showers and storms next week. Most of Monday is looking dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. We'll introduce a 20% chance for an evening shower or storm mainly in west Alabama. Temperatures will likely climb into the lower 80s. Humidity levels are likely to go up early next week as southerly flow increases the moisture levels across the state. The weather will become stormy across the Central United States, but we will be on the outer edge of the stormy weather for the first half of next week. With high pressure in place across the east coast, it will likely be a struggle for this front to advance east. With that said, chances for rain will be possible for all next week. We've introduced rain chances around 30-40% for next Tuesday - Thursday. Highs look to stay in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Plan for the chance to see afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms. I don't see anything organized as of now, and the timing and coverage of these storm chances remain questionable at this time. I do think our rain chances ramp up by the end of next week. We will be able to fine tune this forecast by this weekend. Still too far out in time to pinpoint exact information. Enjoy the dry weather this weekend because next weekend may be wet.