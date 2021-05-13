A breath of fresh air

“It’s our way to kick off the summer,” says event organizer Andrea Clement Harbison. “Last year The Plein Air Artists, who normally paint outdoors, were forced to stay home due to the impact of the coronavirus, but we were able to still provide the opportunity to paint and to share those paintings with the community. Artists were asked to paint the places they would have normally visited in person from photos, and send those paintings to The City Gallery in the Historic Hamilton City Hall to be displayed and to help create a virtual tour by video of each artist and their beautiful and scenic paintings from hometowns in the Northwest Alabama area.”