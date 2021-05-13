A breath of fresh air

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - May in Marion County means a return of The Plein Air Artists in Hamilton from now through Saturday, May 15, including an Open Gallery, which will be on display at the Hamilton City Hall through Aug. 31.
“It’s our way to kick off the summer,” says event organizer Andrea Clement Harbison. “Last year The Plein Air Artists, who normally paint outdoors, were forced to stay home due to the impact of the coronavirus, but we were able to still provide the opportunity to paint and to share those paintings with the community. Artists were asked to paint the places they would have normally visited in person from photos, and send those paintings to The City Gallery in the Historic Hamilton City Hall to be displayed and to help create a virtual tour by video of each artist and their beautiful and scenic paintings from hometowns in the Northwest Alabama area.”
“Now in 2021, all those artists who painted in studio are anxious to be out and about painting again so they will finally be able to visit those places they painted in studio last year, and they are coming back to do just that this week!”
Twenty-two artists will be packing their easels, paints brushes and canvases and will spend the next three days painting sunrises, gardens, pastures with wildflowers, barns, and storefronts downtown.
The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and Hamilton City Council along with Mayor Bob Page are welcoming the artists to town with bags full of maps and donations from area businesses, banks, and service organizations. Each artist will be given a mug from Browns Pottery a ninth-generation pottery studio, which makes pottery from Marion County clay.
If you’d like to come watch the artists at work, they will be in various locations, including Marion County Lake, Pikeville Courthouse, Family Gardens, and local churches. Barns, farms and several of the beautiful rivers and creeks and communities around the county as well as in towns, including Winfield, Bear Creek and Guin.
Andrea adds, “We are so honored to have these artists visit our beautiful, scenic Northwest Alabama. Their paintings will preserve these scenes for years to come and be passed down from generation to generation. We would love for everyone to visit the area and The City Gallery. Come enjoy the Plein Air paintings from May in Marion County.”
For a sample of last year’s event put together by Andrea with original music by local artist Skiffy Flippo, click this link!
