Beware cancelation policies before planning post-pandemic travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The travel industry is ramping up for summer after a year of canceled plans and disappointment. Travel agents in Alabama say you need to keep an eye on cancellation policies.
Ariel Chavez with Cruise Planners has worked in travel for years and last year was tough, but as of last month, the calendars are starting to fill up. He says many people in Alabama are being cautious and planning for the fall, but there are people ready to fly away for the summer as well.
When making plans, Chavez says resorts, cruise lines and tour companies are still offering flexible terms and conditions like last minute cancellations with no fees, but that may not last long.
“We are not expecting that to last very long, actually some of them have already removed some of the benefits because the demand is so high,” explained Chavez.
He says more people are contracting travel agents to make sure they know what they’re committing to, and he’s excited to help them out.
