YMCA of Greater Birmingham not requiring vaccines for summer camp, still enforcing other safety measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham Area Director Ben Moffatt said in 2020, they had an average of 275 children each week of camp. This year, they have an average of 450 children all ten weeks of summer.
Moffat said child vaccines will not be a camp requirement. He said they decided not to require vaccinations because not every age group is eligible for a shot yet and many of their campers are younger ages.
But, Moffatt said the camp is still enforcing safety rules.
Following the CDC’S latest recommendations, he said children will stay in small groups and they wont host large activities this year, like tug-o-war. Children will stay with their same group the entire week of camp.
He said counselors will have children outside as much as possible, where they can go mask free if there is enough space. Masks are required indoors.
Moffatt said summer activities are important for children and suggests parents pick a camp that feels safest for them.
“I would encourage a parent to just find one that feels right,” Moffatt said. “Get one week of camp for your child. I think they will have a great experience for those five days, just doing something different, making new friends and trying something outside the normal.”
The YMCA is still hiring for camp counselors and vaccinations are not required for staff.
