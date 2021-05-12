Winn Dixie parent company offering money off groceries for getting COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is offering an inventive to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.
Individuals who receive COVID-19 vaccines in all Harveys Supermarket, Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies can receive up to $15 dollars off SE Grocers.
Participants will receive a coupon for $5 after the first dose and $10 after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, And $10 off SE Grocers products with a completed single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
