Where can parents find the Pfizer vaccine for there 12-15 year olds?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC gave final approval today for children 12-15 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine. Now parents have to decide when and where they want their children to get a shot. The first thing parents need to know is that 12-15 year olds can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Neither Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines have approved for this age group.
CVS Pharmacy has indicated it would be offering the Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 years olds as soon as the CDC makes the final recommendation. Other healthcare providers are expected to do the same if they have supplies of Pfizer.
“We have been working on this for quite a while,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer with ADPH. “We have met with numerous pediatricians and pediatric groups. Many of them are enrolled and waiting for this to happen.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a list of healthcare providers who have signed up to provide vaccines. Parents are encouraged to check out these websites, as well check in with their own doctor for advice on where to find the shots.
“There are physician offices that have Pfizer. There are pharmacies that have Pfizer. Retail pharmacies as well as small retail pharmacies. Drive through clinics,” Dr. Karen Landers, Deputy State Health Officer with ADPH said.
UAB plans to start offering shots to this age group on Thursday.
Dr. Harris says there have been discussions about moving to schools to give the vaccinations.
“We have talked with schools. We don’t have the staff available to do this. We are talking to a lot of vendors who offer that type of service to those places interested in having it,” Harris said.
A parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form at all of UAB’s four sites in Jefferson County. Consent forms may be required at other sites.
