WATCH: Doorbell camera captures possible tornado in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A possible tornado ripped through Uptown, Carrolton, and Algiers in the early morning hours of May 12.
The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado.
Doorbell camera submitted to FOX 8 captured the storm passing over Algiers.
The howling winds whip rain in every direction and the intensity picks up towards the end of the 90-second clip.
The last tornado to touch down in New Orleans was an EF3 in February of 2017 that caused significant damage to areas along Chef Menteur Highway.
