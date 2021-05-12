WATCH: Doorbell camera captures possible tornado in Algiers

By Mykal Vincent | May 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 2:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A possible tornado ripped through Uptown, Carrolton, and Algiers in the early morning hours of May 12.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage to determine if it was a tornado.

Doorbell camera submitted to FOX 8 captured the storm passing over Algiers.

The howling winds whip rain in every direction and the intensity picks up towards the end of the 90-second clip.

The last tornado to touch down in New Orleans was an EF3 in February of 2017 that caused significant damage to areas along Chef Menteur Highway.

