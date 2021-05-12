UPDATE: Mayor Woodfin not resigning after Desmon Ray’s family calls for him, B’ham police chief to step down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin once again sent his condolences to the Ray family, but he says he’s not stepping down.
“I also want to make this point clear. I will not be resigning,” Woodfin told reporters during a press conference.
Woodfin was responding to the family of Desmon Ray and Black Lives Matter Birmingham calling on him and the police chief to step down after Ray was shot and killed by a BPD officer on Easter. Activists and family claim this case isn’t as clear cut as police claim.
“I know in my heart that my baby ain’t pulled no gun. He ain’t shot no gun. Ain’t nobody going to make me believe that,” Lashonda Wilson, Ray’s mother said.
In body camera video released by BPD, we hear several shots. By the time an officer gets to Ray he’s already on the ground. This after police say Ray shot at them first after he got out of a car along 9th Avenue West. The officer then returned fire, hitting him. Ray later died at UAB.
Woodfin says around the country there is an issue of police killing unarmed black men, but he says this case is different.
“There are real issues in America right now and these issues have persisted for quite some time where an unarmed black men have been shot by a white officer. I want to make myself very clear, this is not one of those instances and this is not the case,” Woodfin said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the case. Woodfin says he looks forward to ALEA completing the investigation and turning the findings over the district attorney’s office and the city.
