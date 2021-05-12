Tumbling to Nationals

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - She started gymnastics at 5-years-old and now 13 years later, Cami Weaver finds herself as one of the top Level 10 gymnasts in the state.
“So I started in dance and that was way too boring for me. I was very energetic and hyper and I loved watching [gymnastics], I think it was an Olympic year and I caught on really quickly,” Weaver said.
This weekend, Weaver, who trains at Legacy Gymnastics in Pelham, will head to Daytona, Florida, to compete at the U.S. Junior Olympic National Championships for a third year in a row.
“I’m a little nervous just because I’m still coming back from some injuries, but it’s my last meet ever with this gym before I go to college so I’m excited,” said Weaver.
Weaver is the first gymnast at Legacy Gymnastics to ever qualify for nationals and she’s inspiring younger gymnasts around her.
“She puts a lot into this sport and I’m very proud of her and I hope I can do the same thing one day,” said Level 8 gymnast Sydney Strong.
“She has definitely been the person the girls go to and talk to for advice. We’re going to miss her a lot when she leaves for college, but she’s worked extremely hard to get here,” said Brianna Mitchell, owner of Legacy Gymnastics.
“Knowing they look up to me, it makes me feel really good and it makes me want to do better for them,” added Weaver.
Weaver, who signed a gymnastics scholarship to Arkansas, is one of a handful of gymnasts from the Birmingham area to qualify for nationals, a stage she hopes helps promote the sport in the state.
The U.S. Junior Olympic National Championships begin Saturday.
