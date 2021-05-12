TempForce offering incentives to get new hires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TempForce, a local staffing agency in East-Central Alabama, is offering some tasty incentives to get new hires.
Locations like Pell City, Sylacauga, Anniston, & Ashland hosted a job fair where you could get a taco and possibly a full-time job.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the unemployment rates in East Alabama are at about 4 percent. Tiffani Quillin with TempForce says they have several employers looking to hire from Anniston to Sylacauga.
“There’s a lot of industrial parks around here,” says Quillin. “A lot of companies either new or old that need people especially during this day and time. A lot of companies need people. We just want to help people get jobs.”
Linda Ellis says she’s been unemployed since February. She recently relocated from Goodwater to Anniston to find employment. She says it’s been a frustrating experience applying for jobs, so she was excited to see to attend the job fair.
“I don’t know why the jobs aren’t calling back,” says Ellis. “Maybe it’s because of the people. Not having enough people. I’m ready to go back to work I’m tired of being in the house.
Quillin says their company has made adjustments to assist people in returning to work. She says there are several open positions, but the issue is finding employees.
“We can help the employee get back to work whenever they’re ready to get back to work,” says Quillin. “I know the big issue right now is people aren’t sure if they’re ready to go back. But we’re here, we have jobs and we’re ready to help them get back to work.”
We checked one only job site and there were more than 63,000 jobs available right now in Alabama. Some companies like TempForce are offering referral and signing bonuses as an extra incentive to find people to fill open positions. For more information, visit this website.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.