Shelton State accepting applications for respiratory therapy program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College is allowing people to start registering online for its respiratory therapy program.
The program’s director, Riva McAlpine, believes the pandemic has created more opportunities for people who enroll in Shelton State Community College’s Respiratory therapy program.
“These graduates may decide to work in physician’s offices where they assist with doing different types of breathing tests to help diagnose those respiratory patients. And then sometimes they may decide to take travel opportunities, which of course are in high demand at this time during the pandemic,” McAlpine said.
She thinks students interested in the respiratory therapy program are applying at a good time.
“Even as things tend to die down, there’s always going to be a high demand for respiratory therapists. We are an essential part of the healthcare team,” McAlpine continued.
Space is limited to 35 people in the class.
Usually, 20 to 25 students a year enroll in the four-semester program.
McAlpine thinks many more than that will apply in coming weeks.
“We had noticed over the last year we have a lot more students that are interested in the profession.”
The deadline to apply online is June 1st.
For additional information, contact Riva McAlpine at rmcalpine@sheltonstate.edu or visit SSCC Respiratory Therapy.
