Parent reaction to Pfizer Vaccine for 12-15-Yr. Olds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that parents are cleared to take their 12-15 year old children to get the Pfizer vaccine, will they do it? Many of the parents said yes but others are not so sure.
“I’m not for it and I’m not against it. As far as my 15-year-old getting it, I’m kind of in a waiting period,” Karleisha Carter, a Birmingham mother with a 15-year-old daughter said.
Carter, like some other parents, still want to hear more information about the vaccine and possible side effects.
“[I’ve been hearing some people [have] been dying. Some people have been okay. Some people have been getting sick from it, some have not,” Carter said.
But a Birmingham man who has two nephews; one 12, one 14, said he wanted both of them to get the vaccine.
“As soon as you can get it, go get it. The only way we can get to herd immunity and back to normal and being able to go and watch the football games and things like that, is for everybody to get a shot,” Calvin Speights said.
Speights says the common side effects are not worth holding out.
“Would you rather have a sore arm or a couple days of a headache rather than being in a COVID unit at UAB?” he asked.
Alabama health leaders said for any parent or guardian with doubts or questions talk to your pediatrician or doctor for the best advice about the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.