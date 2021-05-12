Mom recovering from COVID-19 at UAB meets newborn son for first time

Vest-Wright was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth at UAB’s Women and Infants Center on April 20, the same day she was put on ECMO due to COVID-19 complications. According to UAB ECMO, or extra corporeal membrane oxygenation, is a technology using a portable heart/lung bypass machine originally developed for heart surgery. ECMO takes on the function of the heart and lungs by routing the patient’s blood into the machine, where carbon dioxide is removed and oxygen is added. The blood is then pumped back into the body.