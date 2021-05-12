‘Memorial Tree’ planted at Shelby Baptist to honor COVID victims, caretakers

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A unique way to mark the end of Nurses Week at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
A tree was planted to serve as a memorial for years to come, paying tribute to that which we as a community and nation have endured during the pandemic.
The “Memorial Tree” was planted on the campus of Shelby Baptist with white roses encircling the tree. The accompanying plaque reads:
“We place this tree in honor of loved ones lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, their families, and the health system team who cared for them. And in dedication of the Shelby Baptist heroes for their sacred work in caring for our community during unprecedented times. We are grateful for the dedication, compassion, and bravery of all Shelby Baptist team members as they continue to serve patients at the bedside and beyond.”
