Man arrested in Sally’s Beauty Supply robbery in Sylacauga

SYLCAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Officers said they arrested a man accused of robbing the Sally’s Beauty Supply in Payton Park Tuesday, May 11.
Sylacauga Police Department officers answered a call at 41223 US Hwy 280, in Sylacauga at Sally’s Beauty Supply, in reference to the business being robbed at gun point.
Investigators said an armed man forced the clerk at gun point to bag up the money from the cash register and the suspect left the store. No one was injured in the robbery.
With the help from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect’s vehicle, described by the clerk, was located at a house on Cannon Avenue in Sylacauga. Daniel Heath Crowder, a 29 year old, was taken into custody. Crowder was later charged with Robbery 1st Degree.
Crowder is currently in the Talladega County Jail and is awaiting an initial hearing where his bond will be set.
