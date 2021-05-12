Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office employees receive badges honoring March 3rd tornado victims

By Jessie Gibson | May 12, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 2:26 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - For people in East Alabama, March 3, 2019 will be a day they never forget. That’s when an EF-4 tornado tore through Lee County, killing 23 people.

Now dozens of Lee County Sheriff’s Office employees who were working that day and in the aftermath of the tornado are authorized to wear a special ribbon bar.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, this ribbon bar, which is blue and gold and has the number 23 on it, is in memory of the lives lost in the tornado as well as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of his employees working that March.

“It was an extremely challenging and trying time, and it affected us all very deeply, emotionally, physically,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. “It’s just something that we wanted to do.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office also has a special emblem on their deputies’ cars with the number 23, to honor of the lives lost in the the storm two years ago.

