1 killed in Hoover crash early Wednesday morning

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Police say one person died in a single-vehicle crash on I-459 near the I-65 interchange.
Officers responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. and found a 4-door sedan off the right side of the road.
It appeared the vehicle was traveling I-459 NB when it left the road and hit a concrete pole.
The driver was was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Hoover Police Traffic officers are investigating the accident.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.