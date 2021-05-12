Junior League of Birmingham hosts annual prom for those with special needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) announced that it is hosting the 18th annual Prom with safety precautions for all attendees.
This year’s event is on Sunday, May 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Club (1 Robert Smith Drive, Birmingham). The event is held annually for those with special needs in the Birmingham community enrolled in the Foundation.
“This is an event that our members look forward to all year, and each year is more special than the last,” said Robbie Lee, The Exceptional Foundation’s Public Relations Director. “Many of our participants may not have had the opportunity to attend their high school prom, so hosting this event is one of our greatest joys as an organization.”
Prom will include a sit-down dinner as well as a band performance from Livewire. The 2021 theme is “Under the Sea.” Masks are required for all staff and attendees at the event, and attendance will be limited this year.
Prom is one of several Exceptional Foundation dance events that the JLB assists with throughout the year. The JLB has partnered with The Exceptional Foundation for 18 years, making it one of the League’s longest standing projects. The JLB’s work with the Foundation focuses on its enrichment activities.
“At The Exceptional Foundation, we’re so blessed to have the Junior League of Birmingham’s support not only with our Prom event, but in several events throughout the year,” said President/CEO Tricia Kirk. “They have a tangible passion for our mission, and their work for us over the years has had an indescribable impact on our organization.”
The JLB’s volunteers set up the Prom, and, in a typical year, also assist during the event. This year’s COVID-19 restrictions prevent JLB members from attending and hosting the annual Pretty at the Prom, where Exceptional Foundation members have the opportunity to have their hair and makeup done by JLB volunteers.
“We’ve worked with The Exceptional Foundation for many years, and the work they do, such as holding events like Prom, is truly incredible,” said Toni Leeth, JLB president. “Seeing the joy on the faces of the Exceptional Foundation’s members at this event never gets old for us.”
To learn more about The Exceptional Foundation, visit www.exceptionalfoundation.org/.
