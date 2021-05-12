Homicide investigation underway at Monarch Ridge apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at the Monarch Ridge Apartment complex.
Police say around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Gallant Drive.
They found a vehicle that had come to a stop after hitting several other vehicles in the parking lot. The driver had been shot to death.
Police say the victim had some sort of conversation with the suspect and when he pulled away the suspect got out of a car and fired multiple shots.
Several fights also broke out on the scene, according to police. No officers were targeted.
No arrests have been made.
