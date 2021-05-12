Half Shell Oyster House raises minimum wage to encourage for job applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Companies are becoming more creative to encourage people to apply for jobs as we move closer out of the pandemic.
One business thinks it can do that by putting more money in employees’ pockets.
Half Shell Oyster House decided raising the minimum wage for some employees will help it hire more workers and keep current employees around too.
It raised the minimum wage for all non-tipped employees to $12 an hour about a month ago.
A company spokesperson says the reaction has been good so far.
“We’ve had an increase in applicants across the locations. It’s been great. We’ve really been trying to staff up for the summer,” Kelsey Griffin, Director of Marketing for Gulf Coast Restaurants explained.
The $12 minimum wage applies to tipped employees when they are performing non-tipped duties such as expediting and opening duties.
“This year was a point where we needed to reevaluate it to attract new employees,” Griffin added.
The restaurant industry has been one of the industries hit hardest by not having enough people working.
That puts more of a strain on people who are working and can hurt customer service.
“We’re just trying to be creative, just like we needed to be creative during the pandemic to kind of fill our customers’ needs, now we’re trying to fill our employers’ needs,” Griffin went on to say.
Half Shell Oyster House is currently hiring at all locations and has implemented a companywide
“Bring a Friend to Work” bounty program. Current employees who refer a friend to apply and complete training with us will receive $200, and if that new employee remains in our employ for 30 days the referring employee will receive $300.
Half Shell Oyster House has 5 locations in Alabama.
