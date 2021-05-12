FIRST ALERT: Drier and cooler weather Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. We have been tracking a batch of showers that have moved into Central Alabama overnight. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing the rain moving off to the east with widespread cloud cover in place. The heaviest rain has remained to our south in parts of southern Mississippi and Alabama. Most of this rain should be out of our area by 8-9 AM. Just plan on wet roadways this morning. Be prepared to slow down and allow some extra time for your morning commute. Make sure you grab a jacket before you step out the door this morning too. Temperatures are currently in the 60s with 50s showing up in parts of northwest Alabama. Temperatures are going to be tricky this afternoon. A wedge of colder air will likely spill into east Alabama later today. Temperatures could briefly warm up into the mid 60s, but temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s for parts of east Alabama after 2-3 PM. The northeasterly winds will likely drop our temperatures into the 50s by this evening. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Most of us should stay dry by this afternoon as the rain moves out. A stray shower or mist/drizzle can’t be ruled out this evening especially in east Alabama and for areas south of I-20.
Chilly Temperatures for the Next Couple of Mornings: With drier and cooler air moving in from the northeast, we will likely see some chilly morning temperatures tonight and Friday morning. We’ll likely wake up with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow morning. Temperatures could end up a few degrees colder in east Alabama vs west Alabama. By Friday morning, most spots could drop into the upper 40s with mid 40s showing up in north Alabama. Our average low temperature for the middle of May is normally 60°F. We will likely end up 10-12 degrees below average.
Decreasing Clouds Thursday: The forecast for Thursday is a little tricky. The latest information from our weather models is now showing a decrease in cloud cover tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s with only a stray shower possible. I think most locations will end up dry Thursday, but I can’t rule out some light sprinkles or mist tomorrow morning. Hopefully, we will see a little sunshine Thursday afternoon. Sometimes cloud cover can remain stubborn and stick around longer than what models indicate. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to sunshine and warmer temperatures as we approach the weekend! Friday afternoon is looking beautiful with highs in the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll drop into the lower 50s Saturday morning and rebound into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday is looking fantastic too with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will likely increase across Central Alabama Sunday afternoon, but we should remain dry. It looks like a great weekend to spend time outdoors. Weather should be perfect if you want to head out to the lake or do a little yard work around the house. Unsettled Weather Returns Next Week: Models continue to struggle with the weather pattern for next week. The GFS model is more aggressive with our rain chances as we approach next Tuesday and Wednesday. The European model keeps most of the rain to our west. I do think humidity levels will increase next week thanks to southerly winds and warmer temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll introduce rain chances around 20-30%, but we may bump those rain chances up for next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have more detailed information regarding next week’s rain chances by the time we head into the weekend.
