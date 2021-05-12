FIRST ALERT: Drier and cooler weather Wednesday afternoon

Decreasing Clouds Thursday: The forecast for Thursday is a little tricky. The latest information from our weather models is now showing a decrease in cloud cover tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s with only a stray shower possible. I think most locations will end up dry Thursday, but I can’t rule out some light sprinkles or mist tomorrow morning. Hopefully, we will see a little sunshine Thursday afternoon. Sometimes cloud cover can remain stubborn and stick around longer than what models indicate. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to sunshine and warmer temperatures as we approach the weekend! Friday afternoon is looking beautiful with highs in the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll drop into the lower 50s Saturday morning and rebound into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday is looking fantastic too with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Cloud cover will likely increase across Central Alabama Sunday afternoon, but we should remain dry. It looks like a great weekend to spend time outdoors. Weather should be perfect if you want to head out to the lake or do a little yard work around the house. Unsettled Weather Returns Next Week: Models continue to struggle with the weather pattern for next week. The GFS model is more aggressive with our rain chances as we approach next Tuesday and Wednesday. The European model keeps most of the rain to our west. I do think humidity levels will increase next week thanks to southerly winds and warmer temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll introduce rain chances around 20-30%, but we may bump those rain chances up for next Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have more detailed information regarding next week’s rain chances by the time we head into the weekend.