Chick-Fil-A may limit sauces due to shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chick-Fil-A customers who typically order one or two sauces for their sandwich and separate sauces for their waffle fries may be limited to how many sauces they can have right now because of supply chain shortages.
Chick-Fil-A posted this pic on their customer app:
On Chick-Fil-A’s website we found a red alert at the top of the page called ‘Industrywide Supply Chain Shortages.’
It was dated May 4, 2021, and it read, “Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.