Birmingham Police trying to bridge the gap through Cupcakes with Kids program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BPD’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division sharing cupcakes with kids this week. All in an effort to get to know each other better.
Tuesday afternoon, a couple of BPD officers spoke with several kids at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club. One officer talked to the group about what it’s like being a police officer and dealing with the public. The kids also got a chance to ask several questions before sharing cupcakes with each other.
Organizers say this event is a perfect opportunity for kids and cops to learn from one another.
“Communication is key. They wanted to start off with youth. For some of our kids, this is their first time ever interacting with a police officer. The biggest takeaway is if they get build a good relationship with moving forward, they know what to do, what to say, what not to say, vice versa,” Tre Miller with the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club said.
BPD is holding another cupcake with kids event Wednesday afternoon at YMCA Youth center on 7th Avenue.
