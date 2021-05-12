Behind the Front: Underestimating Flood Threats

This week on Behind the Front, on the heels of a severe weather day that brought significant flooding to the area, WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Wes Wyatt discuss the difficulty in predicting flood events. Several areas around Birmingham received upwards of 6 to 7 inches of rain.
In addition to property damage, that much water can create dangerous situations. J-P and Wes break down why it’s so important to take flood threats seriously.
