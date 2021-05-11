Woodlawn High School principal remembers Demonteco Usher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham late Sunday night.
Demonteco Usher was a student at Woodlawn High School and was preparing to graduate in just a couple of weeks.
The principal of Woodlawn High School said Demonteco was a wonderful student, very active in the JROTC program and a member of the Color Guard.
He said Demonteco had plans to join the military after graduation, but those dreams cut short now after his untimely death.
Woodlawn High School Principal, Dr. Terrell Brown, has fond memories of Demonteco Usher recounting how he joined the Student Success Program back in September, and completed the coursework on April 28th.
“And we ordered his cap and gown and he was slated again to graduate in two weeks, so yeah…and he did wonderful within the program,” Dr. Brown said.
He said the news of Demonteco’s death has been hard on students and staff.
District leaders are providing resources to help them cope, but Dr. Brown said it’s never easy to hear about another young person gone too soon.
“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with his mother, and of course with him passing away on Mother’s Day, it’s been really tough on her and her family. And also, with our students here, they just…you know… a lot of the positive memories of them walking to school from the community and their activities within JROTC,” Dr. Brown explained.
Dr. Brown said Demonteco was a leader in the JROTC program and will be greatly missed.
“And we’re just trying to speak to all of our students here at Woodlawn to make sure that if anything is going on just to please let the appropriate people know, and also just make wise decisions and things of that nature because we’re losing a lot of our students and young people throughout the district and throughout the city and we just want this violence to stop,” Dr. Brown said.
Woodlawn’s graduation is being held on Thursday, May 27th at 4 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena.
Dr. Brown said Demonteco’s cap, gown and diploma will be presented to his mother during that ceremony.
