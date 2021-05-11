UAB to start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is plans to start giving COVID-19 shots to youngsters 12 to 15 years old as soon as this Thursday. The CDC is expected to give final approval on Wednesday for the group to start getting the Pfizer vaccine
Once the CDC gives the final approval, UAB wants to begin giving out those shots.
Parents will have to approve of those shots first.
Vaccinations have slowed in Alabama as the demand for shots have slowed. Health leaders hope that will change with more young people being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
“After being fully vaccinated they will not be necessary to be quarantined which is very important for keeping these adolescents in school, keep them in their summer enrichment activities, and allow them to have social interaction,” Dr. Ellen Eaton, Asst Professor of UAB Infectious Diseases said.
Some parents may be concerned about side effects, but Dr. Eaton said parents need to know side effects are no different for other age groups.
“We know some can experience some injection pain, low grade fever for one to two days, muscle aches and pains,” Eaton said.
So how do you get over vaccine hesitancy with some parents?
“A majority of our pediatricians will make this a priority going forward to encourage these adolescents to get vaccinated when they come in for their summer physicals,” Eaton said.
Parents or guardians will need to be on hand to sign a consent form, and you don’t need an appointment or insurance to get the vaccine.
