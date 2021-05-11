Two missing infants found, suspect in custody after shooting and abduction in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six-week-old twin infants Lorenzo and Matto Rodgers are safe after being abducted Tuesday morning during a shooting on Savannah’s eastside.
The suspect, identified by Savannah Police as Angela Montgomery, 23, of Rincon, is also in custody, according to Savannah Police. Montgomery and the infants were located at a residence on St. Andrews Road in the Lost Plantation neighborhood in Rincon, Effingham County.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation had activated an Amber Alert earlier on Tuesday after Lorenzo and Matto Rodgers were taken during a shooting Tuesday morning in Savannah. According to the Amber Alert, the twins were abducted on the 1500 block of Northeast 36th Street by a woman referred to as “Kathleen” who Savannah Police believed may have been in Effingham County.
Officers found a female victim, identified as Gabrielle Rodgers, with gunshot wounds at the scene of the abduction on 36th Street. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Rodgers is in critical but stable condition, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has identified the victim as the mother of the two infants.
Savannah Police detectives and SWAT arrested Montgomery around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday with help from the Rincon Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, approximately four hours and 10 minutes after the shooting in Savannah. Montgomery has been charged with aggravated assault and two kidnapping counts, according to Savannah Police.
Lorenzo and Matto were unharmed but were transported to a nearby hospital for a medical examination, according to Savannah Police.
“What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a statement. “This was an all hands on deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives in this case worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance. SPD, and I’m sure the rest of the city, hopes to see the children’s mother make a full recovery and be reunited with her sons as soon as possible.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
