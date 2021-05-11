Tuscaloosa County Schools hosting bus driver sessions Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School System is actively seeking bus drivers and bus aides, with immediate positions available for hire. To help you gain the certifications for driving a bus, they provide all the hands-on training needed. A Class B CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements, alongside your State of Alabama School Bus Operator’s Certificate, will be obtained when training is complete.
Insurance and retirement benefits are included with your pay. There are full-time work schedules and solid part-time jobs available. Drivers and aides enjoy holidays, summers, weekends, and nights off.
There are two orientation meetings being held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The same information will be provided at both meetings. At these meetings, resources needed will be provided to help get you started on achieving certification. They will also answer any questions you have, so that you can make a decision about joining the Transportation Team or not.
Orientation Meeting Locations
- Brookwood High School Lecture Hall, 12250 George Richmond Pkwy, Brookwood
- Northport Bus Shop, 3700 68th Avenue, Northport
If you are not interested in becoming a driver or aide, you can pass this information on to someone who may be interested.
Contact 205-342-2636 or email transportation@tcss.net with questions or for more information.
